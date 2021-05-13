Advertisement

AG Cameron warns Kentuckians about misleading information about hearing aids

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has a message for people looking to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids: Do your homework.

In a news release on Thursday, Cameron issued a consumer alert about misleading claims some companies are making about their products, including that they are approved, registered, or cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Kentuckians should carefully review claims made by over-the-counter hearing aid sellers,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “To avoid unnecessary health risks and financial loss, we encourage Kentuckians with a hearing loss to seek professional medical advice for appropriate hearing aid fitting.”

Another red flag to look for? Products offered to consumers at reduced prices with so-called money-back guarantees.

Before purchasing hearing aids, the Office of Consumer Protection urges Kentuckians to consider these tips:

  • Remember, the FDA has not approved any over-the-counter hearing aids. Over-the-counter, direct-to-consumer hearing aids are not regulated and may be of poor quality, and may not work properly for those with hearing loss.
  • Be sure to research the seller with the Better Business Bureau before purchasing a product.
  • Know your cancellation and refund rights. Pay attention to the timeframes and conditions for returns and refunds.
  • Have your hearing screened by a medical professional who can provide information regarding hearing aid use and any associated risks. Your healthcare provider will be able to help you identify the best type of hearing device for you and assist you with a professional fitting.
  • Finally, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be suspicious of products claiming to be FDA-approved that are sold at significantly reduced prices.

Anyone who wants to receive consumer alerts can sign up here.

