Warmer temperatures return with more sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some clouds and stray showers stick around, but we should remain on the mild side over the next few days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see a few clouds with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. Some spots might get slightly cooler. A Frost Advisory is out for the majority of our counties through Thursday morning. Make sure to protect those sensitive plants.

Frost Advisory 5/12 (WYMT Weather)

We will warm up into the mid-60s tomorrow with those sunny skies. We could see some clouds and maybe a stray shower Thursday, but I think we stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Highs will get back into the upper 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows look to warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s as well!

Those mostly sunny skies continue Saturday with highs getting into the lower 70s! Saturday’s weather looks awesome.

Clouds and showers look to return starting Sunday. It could be gloomy and rainy at times. Those gloomy skies and scattered rain chances continue into the new workweek. The good news is, those 70s return next week and it looks like we could get back into the 80s by Wednesday.

