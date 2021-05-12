Advertisement

TN Dept. of Education announces free reading resources for K-2 children

The state has made free book packs available to TN families of young students.
(Storyblocks)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday that free At-Home Decodable Books are available for the families of kindergarten, first and second grade students. The books are a part of the Reading 360 initiative, the state said.

According to state representatives, each pack contains seven decodable booklets which have over 20 stories that will help students practice phonics and develop reading skills.

“Family support for early reading is crucial to student success and I am so excited that families will be able to get free decodables to read with their children at home,” said Kristy Brown, Director of Schools in Jackson County. “This is a great resource that will support strong literacy skills for students in Jackson County and throughout the state.”

Families interested in ordering the book packs can do so here. The booklets will be delivered to a provided mailing address. Those with questions can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Southern Kentucky officials say shortages of gas at stations are because of panic buying and...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky

Latest News

James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
Man arrested after ATV pursuit
Grow Free Tennessee
Grow Free Tennessee to get major funding boost from state
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices