TN Dept. of Education announces free reading resources for K-2 children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday that free At-Home Decodable Books are available for the families of kindergarten, first and second grade students. The books are a part of the Reading 360 initiative, the state said.

According to state representatives, each pack contains seven decodable booklets which have over 20 stories that will help students practice phonics and develop reading skills.

“Family support for early reading is crucial to student success and I am so excited that families will be able to get free decodables to read with their children at home,” said Kristy Brown, Director of Schools in Jackson County. “This is a great resource that will support strong literacy skills for students in Jackson County and throughout the state.”

Families interested in ordering the book packs can do so here. The booklets will be delivered to a provided mailing address. Those with questions can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.