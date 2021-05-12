Advertisement

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity. New York City police scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the Bradford County, Florida sheriff’s office. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

Muhammad is suspected of wounding three people with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

__

Associated Press writer David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack

Latest News

House Republicans vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post.
House GOP ousts Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership post
Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a...
Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say
Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a...
Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
Southern Kentucky officials say shortages of gas at stations are because of panic buying and...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky