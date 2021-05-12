Advertisement

‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm’: Hindman Settlement School participates in Kentucky Gives Day

School officials say they have raised over $24,000 in less than 12 hours.
School officials say they have raised over $24,000 in less than 12 hours.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Established in 1902, the Hindman Settlement School provides children that suffer from dyslexia rare opportunities, something that school officials are using Kentucky Gives Day to emphasize.

“It’s really a great opportunity for nonprofits to be able to share their mission, connect with locals in the community,” Josh Mullins said. “Nonprofits faced immense challenges over the last year.”

After raising $15,000 last year, the school has brought in more than $24,000 this year.

“Everybody’s pulling their resources and there’s a lot of enthusiasm to raise friends as well as funds for the Hindman Settlement School and support what we’re doing,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

Funds this year are also supporting the renovation of the historic James Still Cottage on campus.

“Mr. Still is a noted Appalachian author, produced many wonderful works like River of Earth, Chinaberry, many poems and children’s books,” Mullins said. “He produced many of those here over his 80 years that he lived here in Hindman.”

Staff are using tools such as music and Facebook live streams to show off what they have to offer.

“It is so fun to be able to highlight what the kids do,” Morgan said. “We’re going to be able to broadcast a few clips of the kids playing and it’s so nice to see the smiles on their faces and the fun that they’re having and that’s really what it’s all about.”

The ultimate goal being to show the importance of giving back.

“It’s so important that individuals and people choose to give back locally to support organizations that do meaningful work, that’s near and dear to their heart,” Mullins said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Latest News

It’s hard to pass a business, restaurant, or store that isn’t advertising their efforts to hire...
UK economist discusses impacts of businesses potentially raising wages
Eula Hall took her final trip to the clinic that bears her name Tuesday as her funeral...
‘She did all God had her come here to do’: Eula Hall visits her clinic for the last time
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Sheriff: Car fire on KY-476 backs up traffic