‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm’: Hindman Settlement School participates in Kentucky Gives Day

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Established in 1902, the Hindman Settlement School provides children that suffer from dyslexia rare opportunities, something that school officials are using Kentucky Gives Day to emphasize.

“It’s really a great opportunity for nonprofits to be able to share their mission, connect with locals in the community,” Josh Mullins said. “Nonprofits faced immense challenges over the last year.”

After raising $15,000 last year, the school has brought in more than $24,000 this year.

“Everybody’s pulling their resources and there’s a lot of enthusiasm to raise friends as well as funds for the Hindman Settlement School and support what we’re doing,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

Funds this year are also supporting the renovation of the historic James Still Cottage on campus.

“Mr. Still is a noted Appalachian author, produced many wonderful works like River of Earth, Chinaberry, many poems and children’s books,” Mullins said. “He produced many of those here over his 80 years that he lived here in Hindman.”

Staff are using tools such as music and Facebook live streams to show off what they have to offer.

“It is so fun to be able to highlight what the kids do,” Morgan said. “We’re going to be able to broadcast a few clips of the kids playing and it’s so nice to see the smiles on their faces and the fun that they’re having and that’s really what it’s all about.”

The ultimate goal being to show the importance of giving back.

“It’s so important that individuals and people choose to give back locally to support organizations that do meaningful work, that’s near and dear to their heart,” Mullins said.

