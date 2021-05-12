Stray rain chances lead to cooler day across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast might look a little gloomy at times early this morning, but sunshine should break through the clouds fairly quickly later today.

Today and Tomorrow

The weak disturbance that moved through overnight is not only bringing a few stray showers to our southern counties, but will bring in some cooler temperatures for the day overall. Even as the skies clear, we will only top out in the low 60s this afternoon. Tonight, skies will turn partly cloudy and lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

We’ll see almost a carbon copy of a forecast on Thursday, except our stray rain chances look to be in the evening hours instead of the morning. It will be warmer though, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies before dropping into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Blackberry Winter will still be around for a couple of more days, but the end looks to be in sight. Sunshine mixed with clouds on Friday will take us into the upper 60s and we should be in the low 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. That doesn’t mean the mornings won’t still be a bit on the chilly side. Friday morning will bottom out in the upper 40s and Saturday morning could start in the low 50s.

As for the end of the weekend, we’re in a model fight as to what the forecast will actually do. The GFS is a soggy mess while the European is completely dry. That trend continues into early next week. At this point, we will keep some scattered chances in until we see a little more model consistency. The good news is temperatures will continue to climb, with highs in the low, mid and upper 70s through much of next week.

