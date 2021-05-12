Advertisement

Rowan County man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Rowan County man is in jail, facing serious charges in connection with a child pornography case.

Jonathan Davenport, 29, was arrested by troopers this week after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch found him uploading images of underage individuals online.

Police searched his home on Monday and found equipment used in the alleged crime. The equipment was sent to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Davenport is charged with one count of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both felony charges.

He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

