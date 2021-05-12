Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Richmond murder investigation has been released.

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.

The investigation began early Wednesday morning in the area of Four Mile Road between Danielle Court and Estill Avenue. Richmond police tell us Lexington police received a tip about a possible homicide at a home in Richmond.

Richmond officers went to the home around 3:30 a.m. Andrea was found dead inside. Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the crime was committed late Tuesday night.

“Without this tip, we may not have found the victim for quite some time,” police officials said.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Hector Hernandez-Diaz, 40, of Richmond. Officers said he may be driving a silver car and should be considered armed and dangerous.

NEW from police: @RichmondPDKY say Hernandez-Diaz is believed to be driving a Gray ‘03 Volkswagen 4 door Passat.

License Plate # BFD078.

If you see this car, call 911 or 859-624-4776. @WKYT



Scott Johnson lives a few houses down from the scene. He says he knew Hector and his three kids. Johnson says his own grandchildren used to go up and play with them.

“Hector, he used to get my grandson to come up there and help him around the house,” Johnson said. “He used to take him fishing and all that stuff until COVID hit. Then we kept both kids away from them and stuff like that, but they seemed like decent people, nice people.”

Richmond police say they have located those three children and they are safe with a relative.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Richmond Police at (859) 624-4776.

