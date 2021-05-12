Advertisement

Police: Williamsburg native, reported as California fugitive, arrested

California fugitive arrested in Laurel County
California fugitive arrested in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg native, reported as a California fugitive, was arrested on charges of illegally transferring firearms.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said police arrested Kipenie Ann Masters, 32, Tuesday night at a motel south of London.

In addition to the California charges, she was also wanted by the Knox County District Court for trespassing and making terroristic threats.

Masters is pending extradition back to Santa Barabara, California.

