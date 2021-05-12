Police: Williamsburg native, reported as California fugitive, arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg native, reported as a California fugitive, was arrested on charges of illegally transferring firearms.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said police arrested Kipenie Ann Masters, 32, Tuesday night at a motel south of London.

In addition to the California charges, she was also wanted by the Knox County District Court for trespassing and making terroristic threats.

Masters is pending extradition back to Santa Barabara, California.

