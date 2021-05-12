Players honored at annual 15th Region Coaches’ Banquet

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 15th Region coaches and players gathered in Pikeville to celebrate the players who kept the faith in a difficult season.

Coach Bill Mike Runyon and Coach Jason Booher spoke, sharing their roads to Rupp Arena and what it means to win coming from the mountains.

The All-Region Teams and Players of the Year were announced as voted on by all member coaches.

The Girls’ All-Region Team included Cushi Fletcher and Kyera Thornsbury (Belfry), Madi Meade and Kim Akers (Betsy Layne), Jerrica Thacker and Kristen Thacker (Jenkins), Sammi Sites and Kelci Blair (Johnson Central), Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County), Laken Williams (Martin County), Emilea Preece and Kenzie Maynard (Pikeville), Alyssa Elswick and Cassidy Rowe (Shelby Valley) and Floyd County’s Katie Jo Moore as Player of the Year.

The Boys’ All-Region Team included Sal Dean and Bol Kuir (Belfry), Jordan Frazier and Brady Robinson (Betsy Layne), Isaac Woods (East Ridge), Corey Vanhoose (Johnson Central), Trenton Adkins and Cody Maynard (Lawrence County), Aiden Barnett (Magoffin County), Brady Dingess (Martin County), Colby Fugate and Braxton Tharp (Paintsville), Rylee Samons (Pikeville), Keian Worrix and Kaden Robinson (Shelby Valley), and Johnson Central’s Isaiah May as Player of the Year.

Pikeville’s Kristy Orem and Paintsville’s Landon Slone were named Girls’ and Boys’ Coaches of the Year, respectively.

