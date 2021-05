PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Wide Receiver Karsten Poe signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Centre College.

Poe had 257 rushing yards for six touchdowns in 2020. He had two completed passes while filling in as quarterback to win the Class 1A Title.

Paintsville had a 10-2 record, culminating in their first state title in program history.

