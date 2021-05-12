Morehead State extends Spradlin’s contract through 2024-2025

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) -- After leading the Morehead State men’s basketball program to national prominence in 2020-21 with an Ohio Valley Conference championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance, the commitment to the future of the program has been solidified with a contract extension for head coach Preston Spradlin. The extension will keep Spradlin as the Eagles’ head coach through the 2024-25 season.

“Coach Spradlin and his staff have worked tirelessly to build a championship program. We feel like he is the right person to not just have short-term success, but to continue to have championship success for the next several seasons,” said Director of Athletics Jaime Gordon. “He and his staff have shown a commitment to building this program the right way with high-character individuals. Preston is a true Kentucky-proud individual, and we know with him leading our men’s basketball program we can sustain success on and off the court for many years to come.”

Spradlin recently completed his fourth season as full-time head coach after spending the majority of the 2016-17 season as interim head coach. He will be in his eighth season overall with the Morehead State men’s basketball program and his 13th year working with a Division-1 program in 2021-22. Spradlin led the Eagle program to prominence in 2020-21, winning the program’s first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in ten years and leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament with a 23-8 record. The Eagles finished as the No. 7 team in the nation in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll.

Spradlin was named OVC Coach of the Year, the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 18 Coach of the Year, the Hugh Durham Mid-Major Coach of the Year Finalist list, and the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Finalist list.

“I want to thank (Morehead State University President) Dr. (Jay) Morgan and Jaime (Gordon) for their long-term commitment to our vision for the program,” said Spradlin.

“Throughout the past seven years we have called Morehead our home and as a family we have embraced being a part of this wonderful community. Serving the region of Appalachia has been a life-long commitment for my family, and it has been a great honor to serve as the head coach of this program.”

In the 2020-201 season, MSU won 23 games which is the most since 2015-16, a 19-1 record in the 2021 year, most wins in the state of Kentucky, tied for seventh most wins in the nation, a 12-game win streak - tying for second longest streak in program history, 17 OVC wins - the most in program history, a 12-1 (92%) home record - the best since 2010-11.

