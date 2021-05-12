More than $721,000 raised during 2021 Kentucky Gives Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of organizations across Kentucky, including several right here in the mountains, raised thousands of dollars during the 9th annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday.

Statewide, officials say Kentuckians donated $721,385 to 219 organizations. That is up from $652,352 raised during the 2020 event.

Four organizations that are either based in or serve our region raised more than $5,000 during the event. God’s Pantry Food Bank raised the most at $19,935.30. Hindman Settlement School was next with $18,802.50 followed by Red Bird Mission in Leslie County with $8,400. The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange raised $6,449.00.

To see the full list of organizations and how much they raised, click here.

