Man arrested on several charges in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Tuesday in Williamson on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Williamson Police Department released that information about Kevin Totten, 44, whose other charges include having no operator’s license, registration and insurance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.

Police say they seized drugs and a firearm during Totten’s arrest.

Totten was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.