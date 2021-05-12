Advertisement

Man arrested on several charges in Williamson

Kevin Totten, 44, faces many charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, DUI...
Kevin Totten, 44, faces many charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Tuesday in Williamson on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Williamson Police Department released that information about Kevin Totten, 44, whose other charges include having no operator’s license, registration and insurance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.

Police say they seized drugs and a firearm during Totten’s arrest.

Totten was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

