Legendary comedian “Munroe” announces retirement from BJO’s Kentucky Opry

His last show will be opening night of the summer season on Saturday, June 19th
Fred "Munroe" Goble will perform his last shows at the MAC's summer season(Mountain Arts Center)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Fred “Munroe” Goble, one of Billy Jean Osborne’s (BJO) Kentucky Opry members, is retiring after 30 years of entertaining Eastern Kentuckians and visitors.

Goble participated in every season since BJO’s Kentucky Opry made their first public show appearance in May 1991.

“A Night for Munroe” will be Saturday, June 19th, as that is also the opening night of the summer season. The shows will continue on June 25th-26th. The season will finish up July 10, 17, and 24.

Tickets are $20, or $15 for groups. They can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com, by phone at 1 (888) MAC ARTS, or the MAC Box Office.

Not only was Goble part of the cast, but he has also had many duties off stage at the Kentucky Opry and the MAC. He also helped fund the grand opening of the MAC. Goble has been a part of the show’s creative team, produced the majority of the comedy, written songs, helped with the Jr. Pros, and even acted as a “tour manager” in the early days of traveling. He also worked as an assistant director at one time.

