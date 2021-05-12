LaFollette pastor welcomed home after COVID-19, double lung transplant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A LaFollette pastor spent months in the hospital and said he wasn’t sure he’d ever make it home.

Zach Lloyd was hospitalized in October after complications from COVID-19. While battling the coronavirus, the Lloyd developed pneumonia. The double infection led to the need for a double lung transplant.

After more than 200 days in the hospital, the pastor was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center and able to return home. On Tuesday, he received a police escort once arriving in LaFollette.

Family, friends and community members gathered to watch the escort with signs and cheers in celebration of the pastor’s recovery.

Among those waiting for his arrival, his mother Joy Longmire.

“I don’t have the words for how I feel, but God knows. God knows,” says Longmire.

Lloyd served as a youth pastor at East LaFollette Baptist Church. Since he was hospitalized, Cody Mundy says he has been filling in as youth pastor. Mundy was also waiting to surprise Lloyd.

“This is truly a blessing. With the way God has blessed our church and Zach’s family through all of this. The last seven months has truly been amazing, and it shows you the power that our God has,” says Mundy.

Overjoyed to be home, Lloyd says he continued to fight in the hospital so that he could be reunited with his family.

He credits his faith and family for helping him to make it through.

“That was some of the closest time I had with God in my life, just being there in the silence and just being able to spend time with Him. And to see how there were days when they didn’t think I was gonna make it through,” says Lloyd.

With sharing his story, he hopes others will be inspired to keep going.

“I want people to know that there’s hope out there. In the darkest of days and the hardest of times, find something to cling to you can hope to. For me it was my faith and my family,” shared Lloyd.

While adjusting to being back home, Lloyd says he looks forward to watching his son’s baseball games and eating pizza.

