Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell receives offer from Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman tight end Gavin Chadwell received an offer from Kentucky Football.

Knox Central went 5-3 in 2020, falling to Corbin in the second round of the Class 4A finals. Chadwell had 38 tackles, 32 solo and six assists.

Congrats to Freshman @gavinchadwell on getting his first D1 offer from @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/gzUwD4TUFw — Knox Central FB (KY) (@FbKnox) May 12, 2021

Chadwell also shined on the basketball court for the Panthers. Chadwell averaged 8.7 points per game and

and was named 13th Region Tournament MVP.

