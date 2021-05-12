Advertisement

Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell receives offer from Kentucky

Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Gavin Chadwell named MVP(LesNicholson | Les Nicholson)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman tight end Gavin Chadwell received an offer from Kentucky Football.

Knox Central went 5-3 in 2020, falling to Corbin in the second round of the Class 4A finals. Chadwell had 38 tackles, 32 solo and six assists.

Chadwell also shined on the basketball court for the Panthers. Chadwell averaged 8.7 points per game and

and was named 13th Region Tournament MVP.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack

Latest News

Paintsville's Karsten Poe Signs with Centre
Paintsville’s Karsten Poe Signs with Centre
Players honored at annual 15th Region Coaches' Banquet
Players honored at annual 15th Region Coaches’ Banquet
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
Morehead State extends Spradlin’s contract through 2024-2025
14th Region baseball action from Tuesday night
14th Region baseball action from Tuesday night