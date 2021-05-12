Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell receives offer from Kentucky
May. 12, 2021
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman tight end Gavin Chadwell received an offer from Kentucky Football.
Knox Central went 5-3 in 2020, falling to Corbin in the second round of the Class 4A finals. Chadwell had 38 tackles, 32 solo and six assists.
Chadwell also shined on the basketball court for the Panthers. Chadwell averaged 8.7 points per game and
and was named 13th Region Tournament MVP.
