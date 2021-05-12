Kentucky woman charged with injuring bartender for allegedly ‘not adding alcohol to drinks’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a bartender after not being served additional alcohol in her drink, WAVE reported.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Ciara Pardue, 24, visited the Main Event amusement center on April 2. Police said Pardue and a friend ordered alcoholic drinks at the bar. Pardue allegedly claimed there was no alcohol in her drink and asked the bartender to add more.

The bartender said she told Pardue there was alcohol already in the drink, but she could purchase an additional shot.

Pardue reportedly became angry with the bartender and refused to pay.

Police said when the bartender went outside for a break, Pardue and her friend followed the employee outside.

According to reports, Pardue’s friend approached the bartender and asked, “what do you have to say now,” before she punched the bartender in the face.

Pardue struck the bartender with an unknown object while the friend repeatedly hit the bartender in the face, police said.

Police were able to stop the suspects before they fled the scene. During questioning, the two admitted to being involved in the altercation but claimed the bartender started it because they did not tip.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed the suspects approached the victim first.

The victim was sent to the hospital with a crushed nose, a broken septum and orbital wall and multiple lacerations to the face that required reconstructive surgery according to the arrest report.

The victim also lost some vision in her right eye.

Pardue pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault. She is being held at the Louisville Metro Corrections Center.

