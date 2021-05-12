Advertisement

Kentucky woman charged with injuring bartender for allegedly ‘not adding alcohol to drinks’

The victim was sent to the hospital with a crushed nose, a broken septum and orbital wall and multiple lacerations to the face that required reconstructive surgery according to the arrest report.
The bartender said she told Pardue there was alcohol already in the drink, but she could...
The bartender said she told Pardue there was alcohol already in the drink, but she could purchase an additional shot.(WAFB)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a bartender after not being served additional alcohol in her drink, WAVE reported.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Ciara Pardue, 24, visited the Main Event amusement center on April 2. Police said Pardue and a friend ordered alcoholic drinks at the bar. Pardue allegedly claimed there was no alcohol in her drink and asked the bartender to add more.

The bartender said she told Pardue there was alcohol already in the drink, but she could purchase an additional shot.

Pardue reportedly became angry with the bartender and refused to pay.

Police said when the bartender went outside for a break, Pardue and her friend followed the employee outside.

According to reports, Pardue’s friend approached the bartender and asked, “what do you have to say now,” before she punched the bartender in the face.

Pardue struck the bartender with an unknown object while the friend repeatedly hit the bartender in the face, police said.

Police were able to stop the suspects before they fled the scene. During questioning, the two admitted to being involved in the altercation but claimed the bartender started it because they did not tip.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed the suspects approached the victim first.

The victim was sent to the hospital with a crushed nose, a broken septum and orbital wall and multiple lacerations to the face that required reconstructive surgery according to the arrest report.

The victim also lost some vision in her right eye.

Pardue pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault. She is being held at the Louisville Metro Corrections Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Southern Kentucky officials say shortages of gas at stations are because of panic buying and...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Patchy frost possible early, sunny skies bring in warming trend
Adam Scheiter has been given another chance at life thanks to an acquaintance who felt called...
Kentucky man receives life-saving organ from Facebook friend
James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
Man arrested after ATV pursuit
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
16 shots fired in neighborhood
Grow Free Tennessee
Grow Free Tennessee to get major funding boost from state