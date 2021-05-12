Advertisement

Kentuckians warned about fake Apple products shipped in from China

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with the Office of Homeland Security recently intercepted counterfeit Apple products that were being sent from China to Georgetown.(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning Kentuckians about fake Apple products.

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with the Office of Homeland Security recently intercepted counterfeit Apple products that were being sent from China to Georgetown.

The products are all over social media for sale at “unbelievable” costs. The sheriff’s office says the products are fake and it’s illegal to sell and distribute them in Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says they are sent to the United States in boxes labeled for other products to bypass U.S. Customs because they are violating copyright/patent infringement laws.

The sheriff’s office says counterfeit electronic products have also not passed the same safety guidelines test and their plugs or accessories could lead to a fire.

If you see a great deal on Apple or other major brands, buyer beware.

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

