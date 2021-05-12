Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offered at a local pharmacy in Eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A shot of hope is what people throughout Kentucky and beyond are deciding to receive as the community works towards herd immunity.

“I have family members that are high risk. I myself am high risk and I didn’t want to put even my daughter at risk,” said Marketing & Advertising Compound Sales Representative for RX of Kentucky Kalena Danner.

As shots are administered, some people remain hesitant.

“People need to understand everything we put in our bodies from aspirin to vitamins have side effects. There’s always consequences. God gave us the best body we have,” said Pharmacist Richard Slone.

Working to provide COVID-19 vaccines are staff at RX Discount Pharmacy in Hazard. The pharmacy is one of two local pharmacies in Perry County.

“I think that we just offer good personal service. We’ve been here a long time and we answer the phones. We don’t have any answering machine and one things that kills me when you call somebody is an answering machine. Punch one, punch two, punch three, punch four. You call us, you hold on, we answer the phone,” Slone said.

For those interested in getting the vaccine, the pharmacy offers the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Slone offers advice following the recent identified side effect of it.

“Some concern because of blood clots. There are certain medications that people take on a daily basis that have much higher risk of blood clots than the Johnson vaccine,” he said.

Slone says he is happy to offer the shot locally and encourages people to consider getting it.

“I just want people to think about that they may have concern but it would get us back to normalcy,” he said.

Slone says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also available at the Bypass Discount Pharmacy located in Hazard. Appointments are necessary and call either location to schedule one.

The RX Discount Pharmacy’s number is (606) 436-2891.

The Bypass Discount Pharmacy’s number is (606) 439-0207.

