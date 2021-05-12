Advertisement

Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police say a man is dead after breaking into a home.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Wallace Avenue-- off of Collins and Holmes Streets.

Police say the homeowner told dispatch he shot an intruder. Officers say that was 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood.

Smallwood later died at UK Hospital.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Latest News

Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm’: Hindman Settlement School participates in Kentucky Gives Day 11...
‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm’: Hindman Settlement School participates in Kentucky Gives Day 11 p.m.
It’s hard to pass a business, restaurant, or store that isn’t advertising their efforts to hire...
UK economist discusses impacts of businesses potentially raising wages
School officials say they have raised over $24,000 in less than 12 hours.
‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm’: Hindman Settlement School participates in Kentucky Gives Day