Governor Beshear announces COVID-19 positivity rate once again nearing 3%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 social media update Wednesday, the governor announced that nearly 1.9 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the state’s positivity rate nearing 3% once again.

In his Thursday report, Governor Andy Beshear announced 680 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 450,541 cases.

132 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 or younger. 425 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 105 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate also fell to 3.08% on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten deaths in Kentucky, with nine new deaths part of Thursday’s report and one death revealed in the ongoing audit process.

1,891,937 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,376,212 tests have been administered in the state thus far, with at least 52,023 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, five of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

