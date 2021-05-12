Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces COVID-19 positivity rate once again nearing 3%

Gov. Andy Beshear provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
By WYMT
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 social media update Wednesday, the governor announced that nearly 1.9 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the state’s positivity rate nearing 3% once again.

In his Thursday report, Governor Andy Beshear announced 680 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 450,541 cases.

132 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 or younger. 425 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 105 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate also fell to 3.08% on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten deaths in Kentucky, with nine new deaths part of Thursday’s report and one death revealed in the ongoing audit process.

1,891,937 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,376,212 tests have been administered in the state thus far, with at least 52,023 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, five of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Beshear announces 12 to 15-year-olds can start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Source: Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offered at a local pharmacy in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offered at a local pharmacy in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Restoration begins on the Mother Goose House - 6:00 p.m.
Restoration begins on the Mother Goose House - 6:00 p.m.
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky - 5:30 p.m.
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky - 5:30 p.m.