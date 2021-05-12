Advertisement

Data expert testifies in federal opioid trial

Data consultant Craig McCann continued his testimony Tuesday in the case against...
Data consultant Craig McCann continued his testimony Tuesday in the case against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.(WMC Action News 5)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A data expert testifying at a landmark opioid trial in West Virginia says the potency of prescription drugs sent to local communities increased over time, but the three large drug distributors being sued tried to discredit his analysis.

Data consultant Craig McCann continued his testimony Tuesday in the case against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.

According to media reports, the plaintiffs complain distributors created a “public nuisance” by flooding communities with prescription pain pills while ignoring the signs of growing addictions.

McCann zeroed in on specific pharmacies in his testimony Tuesday about shipments of hydrocodone and oxycodone to Cabell County and the city of Huntington.

