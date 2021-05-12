Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 74-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bobby Ray Cupp, 74, of Tazewell was reported missing by his wife Wednesday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office reported. Cupp was last seen in Tazewell around 12 p.m.

He was reportedly las seen wearing pajama pants, a t-shirt and a beige coat, and he was driving a grey 2002 Mazda Tribute with registration DJG706.

The sheriff’s office said Cupp suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or call 911.

