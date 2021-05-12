Advertisement

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 74-year-old man

Bobby Ray Cupp has been reported missing.
Bobby Ray Cupp has been reported missing.
Bobby Ray Cupp has been reported missing.(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bobby Ray Cupp, 74, of Tazewell was reported missing by his wife Wednesday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office reported. Cupp was last seen in Tazewell around 12 p.m.

He was reportedly las seen wearing pajama pants, a t-shirt and a beige coat, and he was driving a grey 2002 Mazda Tribute with registration DJG706.

The sheriff’s office said Cupp suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Southern Kentucky officials say shortages of gas at stations are because of panic buying and...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky

Latest News

James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
Man arrested after ATV pursuit
Grow Free Tennessee
Grow Free Tennessee to get major funding boost from state
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices