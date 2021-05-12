Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Source: Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert Wednesday evening, encouraging Kentuckians to report excessively high gas prices to the Attorney General’s office.

Attorney General Cameron asks Kentuckians who believe they have encountered unfair business practices to report it to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection here.

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline disrupted the delivery of gasoline and other refined oil products to many southeastern states, including Kentucky.

“We understand that many Kentuckians are concerned about rising prices at the pump, and we are vigilant against bad actors who want to take advantage of current circumstances by charging unwarranted prices for gasoline,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Customers are encouraged to report as many details as possible about their experience, including the name and address of the seller and the current price. They are also encouraged to keep receipts and other documentation from the visit to show proof of purchase.

