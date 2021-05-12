AML project seeks to remove flood, landslide threats for some in Southwest Virginia

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - Some people living in one Southwest Virginia city will soon get relief from some future natural disasters.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) announced Wednesday work will start soon to remove clogs from streams and remove land left behind by mining that could cause landslides in Norton.

We’re told an Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant of $9,900 will fund the work on Multay Lane.

“This project is one of many that makes a big difference in the lives of our residents that live in these coal-impacted communities,” said AML Projects Manager Lesa Baker in a news release. “DMME’s work is evident in the safety and environmental improvements for thousands of people that find themselves in harm’s way due to historic coal mining.”

Three homes will benefit from the project. Work is scheduled to begin this week.

