14th Region baseball rallies around late head coach

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Reaching across rivalries, the baseball programs from the fourteenth region have come together to support one of their own.

Following the death of Estill County head coach Blake Crowe, the head coaches from Hazard High School and Breathitt County High School made the decision to donate all costs of admission from Tuesday night’s games to Crowe’s family.

“Deep down this is what sports are all about. We can be rivals with these schools but deep down we’re all cut from the same cloth. That just means a lot that they can put aside those differences and rivalries that you mentioned just to come together for a cause like this one,” said Estill County Athletic Director Austin Moore.

Donation jars for the family were put out at the concession stands in addition to gate fees at Breathitt County and Hazard’s games.

“I grew up playing against him. Obviously, it was his first coaching year and my first coaching year...You have to, you know sometimes overlook the blues the reds and the whites and just be one and I think right now is the time we all just have to be one,” said Breathitt County head coach Alex Hamilton.

For the Hazard Bulldogs, raising money for a fellow 14th Region team was a no-brainer.

“You’re close-knit when you’re a coach, you deal with the same things, and I think right now we’re all praying for Estill County and their players especially because a coach, especially this time of year, is a huge part of those players’ lives. And so we’re praying for them. We have no idea what they’re going through but we’re here for them if we can be,” said Hazard Assistant Coach, Brent Boothe.

Other teams around the region have shown support by wearing a blue ribbon and holding a moment of silence.

Tonight the wolves and owls wore blue ribbons in their game at Owsley County in remembrance of coach Blake Crowe from Estill county. pic.twitter.com/EFgOJYQ0i8 — Wolfe County Baseball (@Wolfebaseball) May 12, 2021

Tonight, Owsley County Baseball and Wolfe County Baseball wore blue ribbons to honor Estill County Engineers Baseball... Posted by Owsley County Athletics on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Visitation for Coach Crowe is Wednesday night from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Both the visitation and the funeral are at Estill County High School gym.

