Work search requirement for unemployment to resume in West Virginia

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The work search requirement for unemployment insurance benefits in West Virginia will return on June 1.

That’s according to WorkForce WV.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director announced their work search requirement will resume May 23.

In Kentucky, work search requirements for those on unemployment insurance were reinstated on Sunday.

