Virginia ABC stores returning to pre-pandemic hours

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/ABC Release) - After more than a year of reduced operating hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores in Virginia will return to pre-pandemic operating hours May 14, 2021. 

All stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, apart from some stores that regularly open later Sundays. Store closing times, which returned to pre-pandemic hours in June 2020, will remain the same. Closing times vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Safety measures recommended for retailers by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain in place in all 393 stores:

  • A face mask requirement for customers and store employees. ABC will attempt to provide masks to customers without them.
  • Plexiglass shields at registers
  • Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least six feet apart from one another
  • Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs
  • Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use.

Customers can also place orders online at abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the commonwealth.

