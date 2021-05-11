‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gasoline is in short supply at stations in several southern Kentucky towns.

It is not clear if this is directly tied to the Colonial Pipeline issue or just fear and panic from people wanting to stock up.

It all started Monday in Clinton County then spread to Wayne County.

Only regular gas remained in supply at some Monticello gas stations Tuesday.

“With no cars, no nothing, they were standing in lines with gas jugs,” Dannikka Ramirez said.

People were lined out into the streets.

”I think everybody freaking out is going to cause us to have a shortage because they are filling up four or five jugs,” Ramirez said.

Darrell Smith with Priceless Gas saw the same thing.

“Just overwhelmed with people trying to top off their tank. To get some gas. Because they didn’t know when we would be getting anymore,” Smith said.

Smith said it is a big question mark when their next shipment will arrive from tanks in Knoxville.

“I don’t think we are going to get any more today. When the next load arrives I have no clue. All we can do is put in our orders and hope for the best,” Smith said.

Right now, the price of gas is still less than $3 at most stations, but this will likely go up as the fear and panic continues to grow and the approaching summer travel.

Smith also said not only are they dealing with a national pipeline issue, but also a trucker shortage

“For the last month, we’ve had rolling outages because there’s no drivers to drive the trucks to bring the gas in. It’s a two fold problem right now,” Smith said.

The owner of Priceless Gas fears prices could top $4 a gallon by the end of summer.

