Stray showers, more clouds expected over the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see a few more clouds and some stray showers tomorrow and Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds increase as we head into tonight. A few stray showers are also possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mainly areas down in the deep Cumberland Valley and areas along the KY/VA/TN border have the best chance of seeing those stray showers. We have high pressure to our north, but a stalled out cold front to our south which is why our southern counties might see some stray rain chances.

Highs will get into the lower 60s Wednesday with those partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Stray showers continue Thursday with that mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will get back into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

We’ll see more sunshine Friday with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Those 70s return this weekend with some scattered showers returning by Sunday.

It looks like those scattered showers continue into the new week.

