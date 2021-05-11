Sheriff: Car fire on KY-476 backs up traffic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car fire on Highway 476 north of the Darfork community in Perry County.

Deputies are currently on the scene of the fire, which has led to a backup on Highway 476.

They say there are no plans to divert traffic at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.