Sheriff: Car fire on KY-476 backs up traffic

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car fire on Highway 476 north of the Darfork community in Perry County.

Deputies are currently on the scene of the fire, which has led to a backup on Highway 476.

They say there are no plans to divert traffic at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

