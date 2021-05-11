Sheriff: Car fire on KY-476 backs up traffic
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car fire on Highway 476 north of the Darfork community in Perry County.
Deputies are currently on the scene of the fire, which has led to a backup on Highway 476.
They say there are no plans to divert traffic at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.