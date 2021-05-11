‘She did all God had her come here to do’: Eula Hall visits her clinic for the last time

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) - The family and friends of beloved Appalachian advocate Eula Hall gathered together Tuesday to say goodbye to the woman who always speaking up for them.

“It breaks your heart. But Eula’s a wonderful person. She’s done a wonderful service. And she did all God had her come here to do and it was time for her to rest,” said friend and co-worker LouEllen Hall.

After nearly 50 years of service through the Mud Creek Clinic, later re-named the Eula Hall Health Center, those who love Eula said she gave her all to the community. That passion continued, even as the pandemic forced her to work from home in her final months.

“She had both of her vaccinations and she said, ‘I’m coming back.’ You know, ‘cause it’s safe. And she would have been back,” said LouEllen.

Since Eula became ill, she was not able to return to the clinic. But her family wanted to make sure she got one last stop in before her burial. So, her funeral procession brought her back Tuesday.

“She would have been so pleased here. And especially coming around the clinic- she called it her baby- for one last time,” said LouEllen.

Workers, family, and friends stood outside of the clinic and watched Eula make a final lap, holding a banner in her honor and finding solace in the plans to keep her memory alive.

“Her love always found a way for something to get done for a person who needed it,” said friend and former co-worker Dr. Ellen Joyce.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.