Police: Woman killed in collision on Somerset’s E. Mount Vernon Street

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Police Officers responded to a crash involving a 71-year-old woman at the intersection of E. Mt. Vernon St. and N. Central Avenue Tuesday.

Officers believe that 71-year-old Constance Armstrong of Monticello was trying to cross the intersection when she was hit by a 2016 Hyundai.

They say the Hyundai had stopped for two other people crossing Central Avenue before turning on to East Mount Vernon Street and hitting Armstrong.

Armstrong was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with possible serious injuries. The road was closed for around one hour and 45 minutes while officers conducted their investigation.

Somerset Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski EMS, the collision remains under investigation at this time.

