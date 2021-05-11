Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested after calling 911 40 times in two days

Ashley Hurley
Ashley Hurley(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman was charged with falsely reporting an incident after deputies say she called 911 multiple times in two days.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ashley Hurley called 40 times in two days.

They say she would call and hang up or reported prowler complaints that were unfounded.

Hurley was arrested one of the times deputies were dispatch to her home and charged with falsely reporting an incident, harassing communications, and public intoxication.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

The zoo said members chose the name “Mosi” for the baby zebra.
Zoo Knoxville announces winning name for baby zebra
Kentucky reinforcing work search requirement to retain unemployment benefits 11 p.m.
Kentucky reinforcing work search requirement to retain unemployment benefits 11 p.m.
Some parents say they will definitely sign their child up to protect them, and help get us back...
Ky. parents weigh the decision to vaccinate kids for COVID-19
Issues and Answers: Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Dr. William Luckey
Issues and Answers: Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Dr. William Luckey