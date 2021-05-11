Advertisement

Medina Spirit and Concert Tour will race in Preakness, under certain stipulations

Beautiful Gift, a filly, will also race in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes under the same requirements
Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his...
Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his barn at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to race Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness Stakes, but with an agreement. Baffert must consent to blood testing, monitoring, and a medical review by the Maryland Jockey Club. Beautiful Gift, entered in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, must also go through these requirements. In a letter sent from Baffert’s attorney, Craig Peterson, Baffert has agreed to any stipulation presented by MJC (Maryland Jockey Club) and the Maryland Racing Commission (MRC).

Here is a portion of the letter: “If any of the three horses test positive for a banned substance, or at a level for a permitted therapeutic substance which is above the designated limit, or if reasonable conditions warrant after MJC’s review of the medical or administrative records, Mr. Baffert, or MJC on his behalf, will scratch that horse from the upcoming race in which that horse is entered this weekend at Pimlico.”

Baffert has come under an incredible amount of scrutiny since Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for excess amounts of the anti-inflammatory betamethasone.

