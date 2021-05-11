Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA championship title
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Just eleven years after revitalizing their football program, Lindsey Wilson College will bring home their first NAIA title with a 45-13 win over Northwestern Iowa.
The Blue Raiders cap off an undefeated season with this win after falling in last year’s semifinals to Marian University. Head Coach Chris Oliver was named NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.