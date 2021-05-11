Advertisement

Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA championship title

Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA title
Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA title(NAIA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Just eleven years after revitalizing their football program, Lindsey Wilson College will bring home their first NAIA title with a 45-13 win over Northwestern Iowa.

The Blue Raiders cap off an undefeated season with this win after falling in last year’s semifinals to Marian University. Head Coach Chris Oliver was named NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

Jamie Sowders steps down as Knox Central girls’ basketball coach
Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title 6 p.m.
Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title 6 p.m.
Emma Bianchi chases national title at Georgetown
Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title
David Johnson steps down as Cordia basketball coach
Cordia Lady Lions basketball coach resigns