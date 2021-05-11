Advertisement

KSP to reconstruct deadly crash on KY-221 Wednesday

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police announced that they will be reconstructing a crash on KY-221 near Day Hollow in Harlan County Wednesday.

The crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet pickup hitting the back of a school bus on April 27.

The pickup’s driver, 73-year-old Donald Annadell, died as a result of his injuries from the crash according to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office.

Local fire departments will assist KSP with traffic control while troopers conduct the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
Three Knott County business owners renovate abandoned gas station into an indoor/outdoor flea...
Three Knott County business owners renovate abandoned gas station into an indoor/outdoor flea market

Latest News

(Photo: Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
Golden Alert issued for Whitley County man, requires medication
Police: Woman killed in collision on Somerset’s E. Mount Vernon Street
State Representative Bill Wesley visits Primary Care
State Representative visits Primary Care discussing capped insulin prices, donates diabetic supplies
Congressman Hal Rogers speaks to 5th grade class
Congressman Hal Rogers joins Harlan Middle School class via Zoom for Q&A
FEMA mobile vaccine sites continue
FEMA mobile vaccination centers continue in Appalachia as community yearns for herd immunity