KSP to reconstruct deadly crash on KY-221 Wednesday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police announced that they will be reconstructing a crash on KY-221 near Day Hollow in Harlan County Wednesday.

The crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet pickup hitting the back of a school bus on April 27.

The pickup’s driver, 73-year-old Donald Annadell, died as a result of his injuries from the crash according to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office.

Local fire departments will assist KSP with traffic control while troopers conduct the investigation.

