Kowalik, Coffel named Second Team All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball catcher Kayla Kowalik and shortstop Erin Coffel have been named to the All-SEC Second Team as voted on by the league coaches.

Rylea Smith was voted to the All-Newcomer team as well.

Kowalik, a finalist for USA Softball National Player of the Year and leading the country in batting average, was placed on the second team for the second All-SEC postseason honor of her career. She was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019.

Coffel, a finalist for NFCA/Schutt Sports National Freshman of the Year, was also voted to the second team, while also being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. The Bremen, Indiana, native has set the school’s freshman record with 16 home runs this season and 52 runs batted in.

Smith is currently hitting .328 on the season with 38 hits in 188 at bats, tagging the first three home runs of her career this season, and driving in 16 runs. The St. Louis, Mo., native has five doubles and eight extra-base hits this season.

Bailey Hemphill of Alabama was named the SEC Player of the Year. Arkansas’ Courtney Diefel was named the Coach of the Year and Mary Haff was voted alongside Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers as the Co-Pitchers of the Year.

All-SEC First Team

IF – Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

IF – Hannah Adams, Florida

IF – Charla Echols, Florida

IF – Taylor Pleasants, LSU

IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri

OF – Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF – Alexis Mack, Alabama

OF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU

OF – Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

P – Montana Fouts, Alabama

P – Mary Haff, Arkansas

P – Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

C – Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

DP/UT – Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

IF – Kaylee Tow, Alabama

IF – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

IF – Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF – Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina

IF – Ashley Morgan, Tennessee

OF – Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

OF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

OF – Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

OF – Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P – Autumn Storms, Arkansas

P – Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P – Elizabeth Hightower, Florida

C – Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

DP/UT – Kendyl Lindaman, Florida

All-SEC Newcomer Team

Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama

Savannah Woodard, Alabama

Jenna Bloom, Arkansas

Maddison Koepke, Auburn

Julia Cottrill, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Rylea Smith, Kentucky

Ciara Briggs, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Paige Smith, Ole Miss

Paige Cook, Mississippi State

Emma Nichols, Missouri

Jordan Weber, Missouri

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

All-SEC Freshman

IF – Sydney Cox, Auburn

IF – Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF – Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss

IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri

IF – Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M

OF – Makayla Packer, Auburn

OF – Sydney Chambley, Georgia

OF – Jayda Kearney, Georgia

OF – Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P – Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P – Maddie Penta, Auburn

DP/UT – Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team

P – Shelbi Sunseri, LSU

P – Emma Nichols, Missouri

C – Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss

1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B – Hannah Adams, Florida

SS – Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina

3B – Charla Echols, Florida

LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU

RF – KB Sides, Alabama

RF – Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State

Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas

