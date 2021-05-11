Kentucky reinforcing work search requirement to retain unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky officials took another step towards normalcy this week as those receiving unemployment benefits must now actively search for work.

“Regardless of when you request benefits that week, you will be asked if you have complied with the work search requirement. You will be required to seek suitable, full-time employment and report at least one attempt each week,” Amy Cubbage said.

In order to follow those requirements, Kentuckians must provide details on those searches and meet a weekly minimum requirement.

“(Include) the name of the business, the title of the position, the name and the title of the person that you contacted, the date and the method of contact and you will be required to provide those details,” Cubbage said.

Officials said that Kentucky was one of the last areas in the country to reinstate the job search requirement.

“I think we’ve been one of the safest states for our country and we were one of the last states to turn this job search requirement back on,” Beth Davisson said.

Davisson, who is the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of Workforce Development, said that despite the extensive loss in employment due to the pandemic, businesses in the state made the right choice in remaining closed.

“We were in a place none of us had ever seen before,” Davisson said. “And so I think turning off the job search requirement was a good idea at the time. At one point, we had lost over 300,000 jobs overnight. Our Kentucky businesses stepped up, they did the right thing.”

With that situation now in the past, officials are looking towards the future.

“It is safe now to get back out and now we’ve just got to go after fighting for our economy and our workforce to rebound with that same kind of gusto that we fought for keeping Kentuckians health, healthy and well,” Davisson said.

