Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign gathered at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Monday evening for the third anniversary of the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.

Three years ago in Frankfort, the group started with the 40 days of action, traveling all over the state and speaking. They even made a stop in Bowling Green in 2019. Now three years later they have returned to Bowling Green to celebrate and speak once again.

“The thing that we’re doing today, other than celebrating that is, we’re wanting to bring awareness to the community. Number one, it makes a difference when we get out and march. When we talk to our legislators and when we write those letters, and when we make those phone calls and we continue to push that, it makes a difference,” said Joyce Adkins, KPPC chair.

The campaign has plans to have a national march in Washington next June. To learn more about the campaign click here.

