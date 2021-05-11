Issues and Answers: Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Dr. William Luckey

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT Steve Hensley sat down with Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Dr. William Luckey for this episode of Issues and Answers.

Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, from Pikeville Medical Center, and Dr. Willaims Luckey, president of Lindsey Wilson College, talked with Steve Hensley about many topics.

You can watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.