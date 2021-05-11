Advertisement

Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed

(Source: Raycom images)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VICCO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say heavy rain likely played a role in the death of a Perry County woman early Monday morning.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs identified the woman killed as Thresa Hurley from Vicco.

Combs said the woman was in her 60s, but was unsure of an exact age. Hurley’s family is trying to find documentation concerning her age.

Combs tells WYMT a woman was driving south on Hwy. 15 around 1 a.m. Monday morning in heavy rain. The woman could not see Hurley because of the weather conditions and when she did finally see Hurley, it was too late. The woman hit her brakes and slid into Hurley.

Combs believes Hurley was standing in the road when she was hit.

The woman stayed and called 911.

Combs pronounced Hurley dead at 1:43 a.m. Combs said Hurley died from head and chest trauma. No autopsy will be performed because there was enough evidence to declare a cause of death.

Combs said there was no foul play and no reason to suspect criminal intent.

Maggard Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

