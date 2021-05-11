Advertisement

Governor Beshear provides an update on COVID vaccinations, announces more than 700 new cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference Tuesday but did provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

In a news release, the governor said that 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

The governor also announced 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 449,864 cases.

The state’s positivity rate is around 3.15%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 23 new deaths.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,620.

At least 51,843 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

(WYMT)
(WYMT)(WYMT)

As of Tuesday, seven of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
Three Knott County business owners renovate abandoned gas station into an indoor/outdoor flea...
Three Knott County business owners renovate abandoned gas station into an indoor/outdoor flea market

Latest News

Construction on new 15-home subdivision in Hazard begins
Construction on new 15-home subdivision in Hazard begins
Construction on new 15-home subdivision in Hazard begins at 5:30
Construction on new 15-home subdivision in Hazard begins at 5:30
It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or ‘NAMI,’...
Mental health experts urge Kentuckians to check in with themselves as impacts from pandemic continue