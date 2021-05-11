Governor Beshear provides an update on COVID vaccinations, announces more than 700 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference Tuesday but did provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

In a news release, the governor said that 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

The governor also announced 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 449,864 cases.

The state’s positivity rate is around 3.15%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 23 new deaths.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,620.

At least 51,843 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, seven of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

