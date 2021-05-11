Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces end to $300 unemployment benefits

Tennessee is now one of several other states refusing the $300 weekly unemployment payments.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end in Tennessee in July.

Lee announced beginning on July 3, Tennessee will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs.

“Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Tennessee is now one of several other states refusing the $300 weekly unemployment payments.

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

According to officials, any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave trainer Bob Baffert his...
Bob Baffert releases statement on Medina Spirit test results

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Stray rain chances lead to cooler day across the mountains
Tuesday marked the 9th annual Kentucky Gives Day, a day set aside to shine a light on the the...
More than $721,000 raised during 2021 Kentucky Gives Day
Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Virginia Gov. Northam declares state of emergency amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown
Data consultant Craig McCann continued his testimony Tuesday in the case against...
Data expert testifies in federal opioid trial
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas