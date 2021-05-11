Gov. Lee announces end to $300 unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end in Tennessee in July.

Lee announced beginning on July 3, Tennessee will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs.

“Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Tennessee is now one of several other states refusing the $300 weekly unemployment payments.

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

According to officials, any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

