Golden Alert issued for Whitley County man, requires medication

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert Tuesday for a 46-year-old man last seen on Friday, May 7th.

Deputies say James B. McDonnell Jr. was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on London Avenue in Williamsburg.

They say he was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 and did not take additional clothes with him when he left.

McDonnell also left behind his heart medication.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to call Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017 or the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 606-549-6006.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.