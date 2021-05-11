FEMA mobile vaccination centers continue in Appalachia as community yearns for herd immunity

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -As restrictions continue to ease, more people are choosing to get the shot.

“I want the masks to be gone. I want to see the country get back to normal. This is has not been good for nobody. I’d like to see it get back like it was before this happened,” said Laurel County Native Terry Baker.

That is why FEMA officials, along with health officials from the Kentucky Department of Health and Wild Health, have worked to provide multi-day mobile vaccine clinics in various areas of Eastern Kentucky.

“It’s just bringing closer to the people. There’s some driving distances involved if all we had was this fixed location in London. There are people in some of the other counties that simply wouldn’t be able to get here,” said FEMA Media Relation Specialist Nathan Custer.

For those who decided to receive a shot of hope, their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered.

“Oh, wonderful! I mean it didn’t take any time. I mean the longest thing about it was sitting and waiting your 15 minutes to make sure you don’t have any reaction to it,” said Baker.

Custer says the process is simple.

“Just come. Just come to the location and you don’t have to register ahead of time. You don’t have to tell anybody in advance that you want to do this. Those who come here are saying afterwards they are really glad they had this done,” he said.

Custer says the mobile units are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

This week’s vaccination sites include:

Tuesday, May 11

New Salem Baptist Church, 2182 N. Laurel Road, London

Firestone Plant, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg

Wednesday, May 12

Rose Bros. Dept Stores, 695 KY-15 #1, Jackson

Firestone Plant, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg

Thursday, May 13

Wasioto Winds Pro Shop, Pine Mt. State Park, 1050 State Road, Pineville

The Perfect Place Wedding & Event Venue, 1400 Lower Pigeon Roost Road, Bonnyman

Friday, May 14

First Baptist Church, 128 N. Main Street, Somerset

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3085 KY-1547, Liberty

Saturday, May 15

Freedom Christian Fellowship, 248 Bullock Road, London

Canadatown Community Fellowship, 95 Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg

FEMA also has a vaccination location at the Laurel County Extension Office, 200 County Extension Road in London, that remains open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.

