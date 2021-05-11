Advertisement

Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 11, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Double Kwik said that customers are limited to $30 in gas.

They say it is due to the increased volume in sales of gas.

Customers can only pre-pay.

In an earlier Facebook post, they said that they have “sufficient supply” and have other sources than the affected pipeline.

The post went on to say, “If we as a community continue to fuel as normal and don’t over-purchase, we will get through this together.”

