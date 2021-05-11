Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Double Kwik said that customers are limited to $30 in gas.
They say it is due to the increased volume in sales of gas.
Customers can only pre-pay.
In an earlier Facebook post, they said that they have “sufficient supply” and have other sources than the affected pipeline.
The post went on to say, “If we as a community continue to fuel as normal and don’t over-purchase, we will get through this together.”
