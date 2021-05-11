Delbarton Opry House topic of some debate at town council

DELBARTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There aren’t too many things that bring town hall meetings to a fever pitch.

But in Delbarton, the debate on the Opry House and Community Building gets the whole community’s attention.

“It means everything to us,” said Paula Runyon. “We don’t have nowhere to go. There’s nothing around here.”

For decades, neighbors say that watching bluegrass and rock-and-roll bands at the Opry House is a ritual, usually the only way to catch up with friends.

But when the pandemic started to take a grip last March, the doors were locked and the music put on hold.

Now a new issue is keeping the doors closed.

“The state fire marshal, he’s already told us, that we can’t use it until it’s fixed,” said Delbarton Mayor Elmer “Ray” Spence during Monday’s meeting.

Spence says that electrical issues, air conditioning problems and restroom repairs are keeping performances from coming back for the time being.

The town council voted to Monday to get an electrician to complete the work as soon as possible, as long as it costs less than $5,000.

Despite what the mayor says, neighbors say not a ton of work is necessary and they’re willing to adapt to get their Saturday nights back.

“It’s nothing that can’t be fixed within a week or two’s time,” Runyon said. “For the time being, we can use porta-potties until we can get everything fixed and stuff and we don’t have to have the kitchen right now.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.