Advertisement

Delbarton Opry House topic of some debate at town council

The Delbarton Opry House has been a staple in Mingo County for more than 20 years.
The Delbarton Opry House has been a staple in Mingo County for more than 20 years.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELBARTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There aren’t too many things that bring town hall meetings to a fever pitch.

But in Delbarton, the debate on the Opry House and Community Building gets the whole community’s attention.

“It means everything to us,” said Paula Runyon. “We don’t have nowhere to go. There’s nothing around here.”

For decades, neighbors say that watching bluegrass and rock-and-roll bands at the Opry House is a ritual, usually the only way to catch up with friends.

But when the pandemic started to take a grip last March, the doors were locked and the music put on hold.

Now a new issue is keeping the doors closed.

“The state fire marshal, he’s already told us, that we can’t use it until it’s fixed,” said Delbarton Mayor Elmer “Ray” Spence during Monday’s meeting.

Spence says that electrical issues, air conditioning problems and restroom repairs are keeping performances from coming back for the time being.

The town council voted to Monday to get an electrician to complete the work as soon as possible, as long as it costs less than $5,000.

Despite what the mayor says, neighbors say not a ton of work is necessary and they’re willing to adapt to get their Saturday nights back.

“It’s nothing that can’t be fixed within a week or two’s time,” Runyon said. “For the time being, we can use porta-potties until we can get everything fixed and stuff and we don’t have to have the kitchen right now.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Crash
KSP: Bell County woman killed in multi-car crash on KY-11

Latest News

Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘He is our leader’: Community shows support for Norton police chief, still recovering from shooting
(Source: Pixabay)
Federal opioid trial: Huntington area ‘overwhelmed’ with prescription drugs
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
Alcohol sales opportunities expand in W.Va.