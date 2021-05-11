Cooler weather continues, spotty rain chances possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will stay well below average for the next several days, but a warming trend is coming. Hang in there a little longer warmer weather fans.

Today and Tonight

A few lingering showers moved through the region overnight, so parts of the area could wake up with some clouds. The good news is that those should give way to some sunshine quickly. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs climbing into the mid-60s.

Tonight, the clouds will increase again and I can’t rule out some stray rain chances, especially in our southern counties, thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our south. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Wednesday, we head back into the mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, only topping out in the low 60s. I also can’t rule out a stray shower late in the day. Lows will drop into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday night.

Outside of a temperature climb, Thursday is a carbon copy of Wednesday, especially when it comes to some stray rain chances late in the day. I think most of us stay dry the next three days, but it wouldn’t hurt to at least have the umbrella in the car. Highs Thursday climb into the mid to upper 60s.

We end the week and start the weekend on a dry and mainly sunny note. Highs climb back into upper 60s on Friday and back into the low 70s on Saturday.

